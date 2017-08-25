Things got heated between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon when Miguel Cabrera threw punches at catcher Austin Romine after the two exchanged words at home plate.

The fight between the two players incited a benches-clearing brawl and eventually led to their ejections from the game.

Prior to the fight, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was hit by a Michael Fulmer pitch in the fifth inning. Sanchez had hit his 27th home run off Fulmer an inning earlier.

In the sixth, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle was ejected from the game for throwing behind Cabrera. Manager Joe Girardi was also tossed from the game seconds later.

The Tigers and Yankees also had issues during a contest on July 31 at Yankee Stadium, when Kahnle hit Mikie Mahtook and Fulmer responded by doing the same to Jacoby Ellsbury.