Here’s A Look At Aaliyah’s Most Iconic Looks Because We Still Miss Her 16 Years Later

Aaliyah had the voice, the moves, the style, and the beauty. She was truly one in a million. Her timeless hits were charting and she was indulging in acting before her untimely death. Aaliyah was only 22 years old when she died from a plane crash on her way back home from filming the “Rock the Boat” video in Bahamas in 2001. We’ve been mourning her loss ever since.

Aaliyah is undoubtedly a highly influential figure to date. The R&B icon made it cool to wear boxers, and combine crop tops with baggy jeans. She rocking the sporty look long before your favorite singer or model. The Source is remembering Aaliyah through her most iconic looks (Photo credits: Getty Images)