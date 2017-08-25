Central Jersey Artist QUILO, the front runner of Long Money Long Ways music group has touched the scene and made some noise. From the exact area of South Toms River, NJ he has made some great music with his own unique style. He has worked with artist such as Remy Boy Kaos & Stitches, and has opened up for PNB Rock, DJ Sliink and Nadus. The Source recently featured his video “Whatchu Saying”. He also appeared at SXSW 2017 and performed on 3 stages alongside MoneyBag Yo, Mozzy, and Corey Finesse; and recently opened up for Rich The Kid. Check out the full music video above!