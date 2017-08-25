Drag-On, one of the original members of the iconic Ruff Ryders hip hop collective, has released a new solo effort called “ChopaTree”.

The Bronx native’s new single marks his re-entry into the hip hop scene, promising deliver music that will take hip hop back to it’s roots.

With “ChopaTree”, Drag-On does just that, taking the audience through his experience and perspective thus far. Produced by Crazedonthebeatz, this single is the first in a new series of tracks, and ultimately complete body of work, set to come from the rapper.



Having started his own record label, Hood Environment Record Label back in 2014, he has since released several single efforts, including “Can’t Take It”, “Rayful Edmond”, and more.

This new music marks a comprehensive plan of attack to show the new rappers why he’s considered an O.G, and why he has even more to teach the new school.

Check out the new single from Drag-On below, and be sure to be on the lookout for new music coming soon.