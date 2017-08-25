R&B Money/Atlantic Records recording artist and multi-Grammy nominated R&B star Tank is excited to announce that his new album SAVAGE is set to be released on September 29. The 11-track LP features appearances by Candice Boyd, J. Valentine, Ludacris, and labelmate Trey Songz as well as production from Da Internz,Harmony Samuels, and Cardiak.

Currently available for pre-order starting today (Click Here), SAVAGE

Tank will also be embarking on the 15 city “SAVAGE Tour,” in support of the new album. The tour kicks off on September 5 at the City Winery in Nashville and culminating on September 27 inPittsburgh at the Rex Theater. The tour will be stopping in New York, Boston, Little Rock,Memphis among others, where he will perform fan favorites like “Please Don’t Go,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” “You Don’t Know,” and “Maybe I Deserve” as well as new songs off the album. Tickets for the tour can be purchased via Tank’s website (Click Here).