A$AP Mob and AWGE came to a finale this week with the release of their collective’s heavily anticipated follow-up, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy, out now via A$AP WORLDWIDE/Polo Grounds/RCA Records. The album serves as hip-hop’s hottest directory, with appearances from some of the biggest names in music right now! The group held their exclusive listening party last Thursday [August 24th] at Platinum Recording Studio in Manhattan. The event featured guest appearances by A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, and other members from the crew. When asked their favorite record the group said all singles were bangers. And after the release the team said to look out for the tour, they’ll be hitting the hottest cities promoting the project.

PURCHASE/STREAM COZY TAPES VOL. 2: TOO COZY

http://smarturl.it/TooCozy/applemusic

Check out the full track list below!

COZY TAPES VOL. 2: TOO COZY TRACKLISTING

01 Skool Bus (Skit)

02 Perry Aye feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Nast, Playboi Carti & Jaden Smith

03 Please Shut Up feat. A$AP Rocky, KEY! & Gucci Mane

04 Blowin’ Minds (Skateboard) feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant, Chief Keef & Playboi Carti

05 Black Card feat. A$AP Rocky & Smooky MarGielaa

06 Walk On Water feat. A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ant, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ferg & Playboi Carti

07 BYF feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ant & Smooky MarGielaa

08 Get The Bag feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant, A$AP TyY, Playboi Carti & Smooky MarGielaa

09 Bahamas feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvvy, Lil Yachty, KEY!, ScHoolboy Q & Smooky MarGielaa

10 Principal Daryl Choad (Skit)

11 Frat Rules feat. A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti & Big Sean

12 FYBR (First Year Being Rich) feat. A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ant, A$AP Ferg, KEY! & Playboi Carti

13 Feels So Good feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy & A$AP Ant

14 Coziest feat. A$AP Twelvvy & Zack

15 What Happens feat. Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko & Zombie Juice

16 RAF feat. A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean

17 Last Day Of Skool (Skit)

A$AP Mob is preparing to embark on their TOO COZY TOUR, a 19-city trek across the US, kicking off September 23rd in Lowell, MA and bringing the madness across the country until November 3rd in Broomfield, CO, with A$AP Ferg and Playboi Carti on select dates. A Chicago date has been added on October 11th. Tickets and more information about the tour are available at www.asapmob.com.