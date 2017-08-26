It’s been seven-years since DJ Kay Slay released an album (The Streetsweeper Vol. 1 & The Streetsweeper Vol.2 were both top 10 debuts on Billboard’s Hip-Hop Chart), but just like Kay’s previous red-carpet events, The Big Brother is star-studded and diverse; including Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Mac Miller, Kevin Gates, Tech9Ne, The Game, Dave East, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Scarface, Jadakiss, Juicy J, Jay Rock, French Montana, Ice-T, Nipsey Hussle, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, E-40 and many, many others.

Today, with an exclusive premiere with XXL, DJ Kay Slay unveils the first visual for the project’s lead-single “Wild One” featuring Rick Ross, 2 Chainz & Kevin Gates (Kevin Gates does not make an appearance in the video due to his legal situation) and the projects new release date (9-22-17).

“The “Wild One” video was directed by Money Mark & Benji Filmz and its not about portraying the “glamorous lifestyle” you see every day in most videos. I jus wanted to catch everyone in their comfort zone and ensure their vocals are clearly getting across to the listeners” Slay commented to XXL. “These are three artists that I have built a relationship since the very beginning of their respective careers and I know they can deliver on a track (lyrically); opposed to the simple simon flows that are trending today.”