The standout track “The Weekend” on SZA’s debut album Ctrl is finally getting visuals, directed by Solange.

The “Love Galore” singer unveiled the news in an interview with USA Today. She kept all other details under wraps but she did say that the video includes 10 different locations and looks. She also took the time out to share the love that she has for Solange. “I love her,” SZA says. “I think the universe is just bringing us closer to each other. That’s my homegirl.”

We hope the video comes out sooner than later because we know it’s going to be good. But in the meantime, check out this video of Solange listening to SZA’s “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott.