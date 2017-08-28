Its been a solid month for new music if you’re a Hip Hop fan. We got blessed with some heat from DJ Khaled, Kodak Black, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Dave East also released the prelude to his debut album Paranoia: A True Story and it was received well by the Hip Hop community. It did so well that it debuted at #9 on Billboard 200.

This is a personal milestone for the Harlem emcee because Paranoia marks his first Top 10 project. The project was led by the single “Perfect” featuring Chris Brown, which explores a soft side of Dave that many fans aren’t used to.

Give Paranoia a spin below.