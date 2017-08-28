Spice 1 in the below clip details how the Menace II Society directors shot the video in his old local neighborhood and how we was originally supposed to be in the film with 2Pac, but due to errors with his management, he lost his spot in the now classic movie.

Spice 1 then goes on to elaborate on a story of 2Pac picking him up from the airport and 2Pac getting into an altercation, which he would later face criminal charges over, with the producers of the movie due to a newspaper report detailing 2Pac to having been intoxicated while on set filming the movie and allegedly forgetting his movie lines.

Spice 1 clarifies he had nothing to do with the altercation involving Pac and goes on to discuss seeing the Hughes brothers shortly thereafter on an MC Eiht film clip set and the awkward situation which ensued.