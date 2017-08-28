ICYMI: Full List of Winners at 2017 VMAs

ICYMI: Full List of Winners at 2017 VMAs

This year is a big one for Hip-Hop artists everywhere. After being nominated in eight categories, Kendrick Lamar took home 6 statuettes – including Video of The Year and Best Hip Hop. In case you missed the award show last night, here’s the full list of winners and losers:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels” (Columbia Records)

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” (Republic Records)

BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better” (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu” (RCA Records)

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean – “Bounce Back” (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs” (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee” (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One” (Epic Records/We The Best)

BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” (Interscope)

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me” (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris – “My Way” (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water” (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone” (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams” (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace” (Island)

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul” (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Green Day – “Bang Bang” (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters – “Run” (RCA Records)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean – “Light” (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire” (Columbia Records)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)

Halsey – “Now or Never” (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam) (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West – “Fade” (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins) WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers)

Sia – “The Greatest” (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)

BEST EDITING

Future – “Mask Off” (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – “Green Light” (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee — “Despacito Remix” ft. Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert — “XO Tour Llif3” WINNER

Shawn Mendes — “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

Fifth Harmony — “Down” ft. Gucci Mane

Camila Cabello — “OMG” ft. Quavo

DJ Khaled — “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna + Bryson Tiller

Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”