International reggae artist Mr. Vegas has linked with Hardwell & Henry Fong for a high-energy record that fuses EDM and Dancehall.

Mr Vegas was approached by the European based DJ to work together on a song, and he grabbed at the opportunity to expand his audience by tapping into the EDM scene and adjacent markets. With this latest move, Mr Vegas boldly integrates his message of living life out loud.

Earlier this year Mr. Vegas was asked to join Hardwell for a live performance preview of Badam at Ultra Festival in Miami to reach listeners that dig the sound ahead of the official drop. Once fans got the word, it also caught the attention of some crossover audiences and has so far received a warm welcome by bass house enthusiasts. A week before the scheduled release of Hardwell’s first dancehall inspired single “Badam” featuring Mr Vegas, the track was leaked, the EP official release was August 25th premiered on‘Hardwell On Air’.

Check out the single below!