J’ouvert is the annual predawn street party preceding the West Indian Parade in Brooklyn every Labor Day weekend. Thousands of people band together to celebrate the liberation of slaves in the Caribbean and hope for a good time filled with music, dancing, and laughter, but it isn’t unusual for the night to end in violence.

After two consecutive years of gun violence at J’ouvert, lawmakers and anti-gun violence advocates have curated the Love Yourself, Brooklyn Peace Concert. The main goal is to advocate for peace as well as educate the youth through music, and who’s more fit to spread this message than Brooklyn native, Joey Bada$$.

The free concert will be hosted by Hot 97’s Shani Kulture. Caribbean legends Dahved Levy and Bobby Konders are also scheduled to perform alongside headliner Joey Badass. The concert is going down today August 28th at the Medgar Evers Ampitheater from 4pm-7pm.