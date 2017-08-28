The students at Medgar Evers College and members of the community enjoyed a day filled with education, culture, and a headlined performance by Brooklyn’s own Joey Badass. Alongside Joey, were performances by , and the J’ouvert City International Performers.

The past two J’ouvert celebrations ended bloody. Tiarah Poyau, Tyreke Borel, and Governor Cuomo’s Administration Lawyer, Carey Gabay were all gunned down when they were only seeking a good time at the J’ouvert celebration. Their loved ones were all in attendance to help spread the message and love at the Brooklyn Peace Concert.