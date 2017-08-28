The entire city of Houston is under water due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The disaster dumped about 20 inches of rain in some areas, and the city is bracing for about 30 more inches of rain as it continues for the next four to five days.

People quickly turned to social media to share memes that read, “Pray for Houston”. But Kevin Hart is challenging his celebrity friends to do more than pray. The comedian uploaded a video on Instagram admitting that he partakes in challenges that may or may not be meaningful, but he’s ready to kick off a meaningful challenged aimed to help the victims of this unprecedented hurricane.

He tagged Beyonce, JAY-Z, The Rock, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Harvey, and Justin Timberlake in the post urging them all to help him help Texas.