Keyshia Cole is making a strong comeback. She’s currently on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and is preparing to release her first album for Epic Records titled 11:11 Reset featuring DJ Khaled, Remy Ma, French Montana, Young Thug, and the iconic Tupac Shakur.

Cole shared her thoughts with Rap-Up TV during an interview. “It’s time to hit the reset. I’m at a new label. I’m bringing an end to my divorce, it’s finalizing. That’s a new reset.”

Her new single “Incapable” is a strong ballad that reflects her uncanny ability to hold beautiful notes. The single was produced by Danja and Guitarboy, who both worked with Cole for many years. KC, Elijah Blake, and Goldie World personally connected with the beautiful singer when it came to writing the song.

“Incapable” is heartfelt and will have anyone that has gone through relationship issues feeling a sense of redemption. “Incapable” is available on all popular music streaming apps. Check out the song below and share your thoughts.