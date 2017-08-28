Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin and vocal powerhouse Ledisi have teamed up to co-headline “The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour.” The 27-city tour will kick off on October 25 in Oakland, CA at Paramount Theatre and culminate on December 2 in Richmond, VA at The Altria Theatre.

The two will interweave an amazing show that will touch your heart, body, and soul. The tour will be stopping in major cities across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Sacramento, Chicago, Houston, Nashville and more. Opening up the tour will be PJ Morton [**Major in selected cities]. Both Ledisi and Kirk Franklin will be performing various fan favorites as well as songs from Kirk’s current album Losing My Religion and a few songs from Ledisi’s upcoming album Let Love Rule. This tour will mark the first time that both artists have been on the road together performing for adoring fans.

VIP presale tickets are available on Monday, August 28 (premium seating, meet & greet, exclusive merchandise) with general public ticketing starting on Tuesday, August 29 in most cities. For tickets, fans can log onto to the websites for both Kirk Franklin (Click Here) and Ledisi (Click Here) for more information.

The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour Dates

10/25/2017 Oakland CA Paramount Theatre

10/27/2017 Sacramento CA Sacramento Community Theatre

10/28/2017 Los Angeles CA Microsoft Theatre

10/29/2017 Phoenix AZ Comerica Theatre

11/1/2017 St Louis MO Peabody Opera House**

11/2/2017 Northfield OH Hard Rock Casino**

11/4/2017 Minneapolis MN State Theatre**

11/7/2017 Pittsburgh PA Byham Theatre

11/8/2017 Chicago IL Chicago Theatre

11/9/2017 Milwaukee WI Pabst Theater

11/10/2017 Detroit MI Fox Theatre

11/11/2017 Indianapolis IN Murat Theatre**

11/12/2017 Nashville TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

11/15/2017 Houston TX Revention Music Center

11/16/2017 Jackson MS Thalia Mara Hall

11/17/2017 Birmingham AL Historic Boutwell Auditorium

11/18/2017 Louisville KY Palace Theatre**

11/19/2017 Atlanta GA Cobb Energy Center**

11/21/2017 Charlotte NC Ovens Auditorium**

11/22/2017 Baltimore MD The Modell Lyric

11/24/2017 Upper Darby PA Tower Theatre

11/25/2017 Washington DC DAR Constitution Hall

11/26/2017 Newark NJ NJPAC

11/28/2017 Brooklyn NY Kings Theatre

11/29/2017 Westbury NY Theatre at Westbury

12/1/2017 Norfolk VA Constant Convocation Center

12/2/2017 Richmond VA Altria Theatre