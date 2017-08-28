On August 28, 1963 American Civil Rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his infamous “I Have A Dream” speech at the March on Washington.

Delivered to over 200,000 civil rights supporters on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., the speech was a monumental event in the Civil Rights Movement. MLK called for the end of racism in the United States, and for minorities to gain civil and economic rights.

He began to detail his dream and the most notable line was, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today!” But it’s sad to say that 54 years later, MLK’s dream has yet to become a reality.

There has been countless deaths around the country caused by unjust and unlawful treatment by police, which spawned the #BlackLivesMatter movement. In more recent events, the Charlottesville riots held by white supremacists to “make America great again” shows that we have a long way to go before Martin Luther King Jr’s dreams can come true.