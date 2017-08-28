North West’s Names Her Favorite Song, And Yes It’s One of Her Dad’s Songs

North West is one of the most cutest, stylish youngsters you’ll ever lay eyes on. North recently sat down for her first-ever interview for Interview Magazine.

She discussed a bunch of fun toddler topics like what’s her favorite Disney princess, which is Jasmine. She also discusses what it’s like being a big sister, and reveals what’s her favorite song: “My daddy’s song ‘Amazing.’ So amazing!” North exclaims.

Different questions were asked by her famous friends like, Britney Spears’ two sons, Sean and Jayden, Penelope Disick, Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things, Andy Warhol and more.