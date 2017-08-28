With Fetty Wap (on the hook), Teenear recently dropped the visuals on her new single”Love Me or Leave Me”.

The track, which features Fetty Wap on the hook, was produced by Louis Bell who also produced DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber’s “Let Me Love You.”



Taking place in a high school setting, the visuals were directed by Michael Garcia who also directed Kodak Black’s “Tunnel Vision”. Following the singer and her friends and potential beau sneaking out of detention for a day of fun around the town, the visual gives perfect back-to-school love vibes from the up and coming songstress.

Though she’s not a high schooler herself, the singer says, “If only it all wasn’t a set! I’d live to take over my old school for a day in real life.”

Get into the visuals below, and stay on the lookout for a full length project coming from Teenear soon.