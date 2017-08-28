Teyana Taylor effortlessly slayed at the 2017 Video Music Awards blue carpet.
She re-created Janet Jackson’s simple, but edgy 1995 VMAs look. The multi-talented singer sported a white crop top that read, “Underrated” in the back with the number 7, and combined it with black flare pants.
What we loved even more were those rock solid abs that are still in tact after giving birth to Baby Junie. That reminded us about the 2016 Video Music Awards when Kanye West premiered the visuals for “Fade” starring Teyana Taylor and she stole the entire show. Taylor took home a moon person for her work in “Fade” for Best Dance Video, and so did Janet back in 1995.