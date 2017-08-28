Teyana Taylor Stole the Show at the 2016 and 2017 Video Music Awards

Teyana Taylor effortlessly slayed at the 2017 Video Music Awards blue carpet.

She re-created Janet Jackson’s simple, but edgy 1995 VMAs look. The multi-talented singer sported a white crop top that read, “Underrated” in the back with the number 7, and combined it with black flare pants.

Still not over #TeyanaTaylor last night at the #VMAs paying homage to #JanetJackson 😍 A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

[email protected] is out here serving #JanetJackson vibes & #bodygoals at the same time 😩🙌 #VMAs A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

What we loved even more were those rock solid abs that are still in tact after giving birth to Baby Junie. That reminded us about the 2016 Video Music Awards when Kanye West premiered the visuals for “Fade” starring Teyana Taylor and she stole the entire show. Taylor took home a moon person for her work in “Fade” for Best Dance Video, and so did Janet back in 1995.