Tory Lanez performs a string of shows across Australia & New Zealand starting next week for his debut tour down under. The award winning young Canadian rapper has been going from strength to strength in recent years, signing to Interscope Records in 2015 (via Benny Blanco’s Mad Love) and performing at some of the world’s largest music festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Wireless Festival and Reading & Leeds.

Tory Lanez established himself as a prolific artist in his mid to late teens, attracting the attention of Sean Kingston and leading to major album deals and distribution breakthroughs soon thereafter. Tory Lanez has worked with artists ranging from the likes of Dave East, Future, A$AP Ferg, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, DJ Mustard to Ed Sheeran amongst many others and the sky appears to be the limit for Lanez at the moment.

Tory Lanez will be supported on tour by local DJ and super-producer DJ WILLI and at select shows by Manu Crooks & Anfa Rose.