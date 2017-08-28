VFILES annual runway show, an event rife with eccentricity and fashion forwardness, is set to be held for the first time in Brooklyn at Barclays Center. Beginning in 2013, the show focuses on revealing collections from up and coming designers, this year showcasing collections from winners Christian Stone, Louis Pileggi, JunJie Yang and street wear label INXX.

Musical guest Jessie J will provide tunes with an exclusive performance and of course other surprise guests are set to appear. All around artist Gianni Lee will be DJing the event.

“We feel so privileged to be at Barclays Center bringing young creators together at a time when doing so is so important and vital to creativity itself” explains CEO of VFILES, Julie Anne Quay. Lending itself to NYFW, the show will begin Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Runway 9 has partnered with Converse for the event to bring limited edition versions of the Converse One Star to the catwalk, allowing designers to bring a certified classic sneaker to their looks. The show is set to livestream on China’s TMALL as well as on VFILES.com and on VFILES social media.