Apparently Young Thug Didn’t Get the Memo That He Won His First Video Music Award

Young Thug was the recipient for the Best Editing Award at the 2017 Video Music Awards for his “Wyclef Jean” music video, which he barely appeared in. However, he wasn’t aware of his win until the following day.

So no one was going to tell me that I won an award?? — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 28, 2017

After discovering his accomplishment, he took to Instagram to give his parents a warm thank you for bringing him into this world in the most Young Thug way possible.

I MUST THANK GOD FIRST💕💕💕 I wanna thank my dad for nutting in my mom, and I wanna thank my mom for carrying and hav'N me 😊 A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Press play above to watch the video for “Wyclef Jean” off Young Thug’s Jeffrey mixtape to see why it was VMA worthy.