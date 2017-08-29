Colin Kaepernick’s name seems to be on everybody’s lips these days, including BX-bred rapstress Cardi B during the 2017 VMAs.

During the awards show, rapper Cardi B of Bodak Yellow fame seemed to go off script during a segment and gave a shoutout to Kaepernick on the broadcast:

The quarterback acknowledged the shoutout by retweeting a couple of videos of the moment.