Cardi B Gives Colin Kaepernick A Shout Out At VMAs

Cardi B Gives Colin Kaepernick A Shout Out At VMAs

Colin Kaepernick’s name seems to be on everybody’s lips these days, including BX-bred rapstress Cardi B during the 2017 VMAs.

During the awards show, rapper Cardi B of Bodak Yellow fame seemed to go off script during a segment and gave a shoutout to Kaepernick on the broadcast:

Cardi B: "Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel for us, we'll stand with you, baby…" #VMAs pic.twitter.com/15QpSTHS2i — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) August 28, 2017

The quarterback acknowledged the shoutout by retweeting a couple of videos of the moment.