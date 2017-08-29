Today in Source News Flash:

The annual Power 105.1 Powerhouse will take over the Barclays Center for the fifth consecutive year and will take place on October 26. Aside from The Weeknd, this year’s bill leans heavily on rap guests as French Montana, Migos, Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert.

The Rock, Chris Brown and more accept Kevin Hart’s #HurricaneHarveyRelief Challenge and donate $25,000 each to the victims of the disaster in Texas.

Young Thug was the recipient for the Best Editing Award at the 2017 Video Music Awards for his “Wyclef Jean” music video, which he barely appeared in. However, he wasn’t aware of his win until the following day.

Yeezy Supply has now posted an array of new YEEZY Season 5 styles on its web shop.

Jordan Brand unveils Air Jordan 8 “Cement” featuring nubuck construction with leather accents, chenille Jumpman-branded patch on the tongue, criss-cross mid-foot straps, cement grey detailing throughout.

North Korea took its missile tests to a whole new level early this morning when it fired one over Japan. The unidentified missile flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and broke into pieces over the Pacific.

“That trade from the Lakers basically ended my career and purpose,” Lamar Odom told Shams Charania of The Vertical in a story published Monday.