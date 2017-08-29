With all of the carnage and chaos that is currently hovering over Houston and the rest of Texas, not everybody want to talk to a total stranger about the evident difficulties that they face. This mother in a Houston shelter made it a point to let this CNN reporter exactly where someone cut from that cloth is coming from.

Tens of thousands of Texans are currently taking refuge in Texas shelters and airport waiting areas around the state as Harvey continues to increase the amount of damage and number of victims to this historic tragedy.

https://www.youtube.com/watchv=kqkcajYOTfc&sns=em