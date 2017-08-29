Michael Jackson’s music has touched the hearts of millions of people from all over the world. But he probably impacted just as many people for his love and compassion for the oppressed and less fortunate. Considering the current climate of society, we feel it’s important to remember MJ on his birthday through his charitable work because if he was alive today he’ll certainly be doing more than just praying.

January 10, 1984

MJ nearly died during the filming of the Pepsi commercial when the firework display got caught in his hair and he suffered from severe burns to the scalp.

He was admitted to the Brotman Medical Center in Culver City, California. Although he had a palm-sized second and third degree burn on the back of his head, Michael visited other burn patients. He then donated a hyperbaric chamber used for treating burn patients, in addition to making a substantial donation towards the building of the Michael Jackson burn center.