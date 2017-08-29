This past weekend was one for the books at Lola’s Hair stores in New York City. The hair guru was offering back to school deals on bundles. The events kicked off on Friday at the Flatbush avenue store with DJ Spadez on the 1’s & 2’s and Hello Beautiful’s very own Shamika Sanders hosting the night’s festivities, while guest sipped on Hollywood Punch and munched on light bites provided by SayGrace.

Ms. Lola and Crew kept the party jumping on Saturday at the Fulton location and added a little pop-up shop for up and coming designers in the community. Finally on Sunday the ladies gave us great after brunch vibes in Harlem, with DJ Classact giving us the 90’s vibes while Love and Hip Hop’s own Tara and Black Ink Crew’s Kit continuing to make every single one of the guests feel beautiful. Check out the highlight photos below!