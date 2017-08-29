Joel Osteen is in the hot seat after members of the community were led to believe the doors of Lakewood Church were closed to victims of Hurricane Harvey. However, the Lakewood Church posted on Facebook that the church was “inaccessible due to severe flooding”. The megachurch, which can hold up to 16,000, sent pictures to ABC News that’s said to show the flooding. But there’s footage circulating online suggesting otherwise.

#joelosteen #lakewoodchurch Pictures taken around 2:20 this afternoon.

Osteen also reassured that he didn’t turn his back on the people in the following statement:

We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center to those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm.

Lakewood Church will now serve as a donation center and shelter the helpless and children until the second floor reaches capacity.