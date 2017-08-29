Most successful tracks are followed by a string of freestyles and remixes. Look at Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot N*gga” for instance. Anyway, the latest track that everyone is trying to get on is Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”. Even, Pro Era’s own Nyck Caution added his own twist to it in his recent freestyle, “NYUK”.

“NYUK” was inspired by the non-traditional spelling of his name. He starts going hard as soon as the beat drops. “From NY to UK I’m in London Nyck / It’s back to get the bag and puncture it”, the emcee raps over the familiar, catchy beat.

Listen to Nyck Caution’s “Bodak Yellow” freestyle, “NYUK” below.