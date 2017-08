Washington D.C.’s Fat Eric from By Any Means Music Group (BAM) premieres his debut album “Tired Of Meal Plan.” The project has been in the works for about 2 years and comes from his experiences as a college student, while correlating with his name “Fat Eric” – given to by peers. His overall goal with this project is to challenge others to be individuals. Check out the full album below!

