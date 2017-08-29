BOSS Champs’ entertainment education is one that most entertainers can only dream about.

Growing up in Jamaica, he was the son of a disc jockey of SS Syndicate (Sounds) . And brother of Boss of Bosses (Promotions). He began listening to Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, and Buju Banton. He loved the fun mainstream sound of Beenie Man – it was easy to dance to and he was always singing about women, which BOSS Champs loved. He also loved the conscientious lyrics of Buju and the aggressive sound of Bounty Killer.

BOSS Champs also adopted his stage name with the intention of showcasing how Being Original Sparks Success. He has tapped into the Caribbean sound now popular in today’s mainstream music industry while being true to who he is as a Jamaican-raised individual living in America for more than half his life. Knowing the culture and vibe of this country equally as well as his native country.

Most recently BOSS Champs released an EP called “Caribbean Casanova,” which is currently available on all digital music platforms. The feature single from the project is “Mi Wan U,” and the music video for the song is on its way this month.