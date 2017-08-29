The Internet has seen its fair share of challenges. Some have been for good causes, while others were just for plain old fun. Kevin Hart started a new, meaningful challenge called the #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge. He challenged Beyonce, The Rock, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and many other influential figures to donate towards the relief of the disaster.

Many of Hip Hops biggest names accepted the challenge including, DJ Khaled who donated $25,000, The Rock donated $25,000, Waka Flocka and Tammy Riviera donated $25,000, T.I. donated $25,000 as well, and Chris Brown donated a whopping $100,000. Many of the donators were skeptical to give their money to Red Cross due to the way they’ve handled similar situations in the past, and urged for the creation of an organization that will guarantee the money get in the hands of those who need it.

[email protected] accepts the #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge and donates $100K 💯 A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

[email protected] and @charliesangelll accepted @kevinhart4real's #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge putting up $25K towards the relief effort 🙌🏽 A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Miracle Watts took things an extra step and started her own charity relief drive scheduled for August 31st in Louisiana and Texas. And you already know Beyonce had to come through with the cape for her hometown and partner with her team at BeyGOOD and her pastor to implement a plan to help as many people as she can.

Much respect to @miraclewatts00 for launching a charity relief drive for the victims of #HurricaneHarvey + much love to @kandi for accepting @kevinhart4real's #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge ✊️❤️ A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT