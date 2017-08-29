Rapper Solé, who was once married to R&B crooner Ginuwine, and Public Enemy’s Richard Griffin AKA Professor Griff have officially gotten married. Although it has been a bit of a shock to the Hip Hop community that these two have tied the knot, they had a previous friendship for many years before they reconnected back in August of 2016. Their platonic relationship turned into love and then marriage.

Mr. & Mrs Shah ❤️ 8.27.17 #9 A post shared by Sole' (@mrssole) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

“Aug. 11, 2017 today marked one year to the day that @professorgriff and I reconnected and had lunch as friends,” she shared in a caption. “We had no clue what would ensue. At the time, we had known each other for 27 years but he was always like my big brother. After that lunch though, something changed… and a beautiful plutonic friendship based on love and mutual respect, began blossoming into a beautiful, romantic relationship based on that foundation. Today, to celebrate that reconnection over lunch, we spent time offering prayers at the temple and exchanging rakhis. Traditionally, sisters tie a rakhi to their brothers’ wrist as a reminder of his duty to protect and honour his spiritual as well as brotherly obligations. They take a vow to protect them from harm and sisters pray for long life for their brothers. However the practice is now often done between other family members and even friends and lovers. The thread tied on his wrist symbolizes that the brother must protect himself spiritually from the bondage of materialism. The brother protects the sister with his life and the sister shows respect and love in the form of worship. Rakhi signifies the bond of brothers and sisters, but can also be tied by a wife, daughter or mother for protection. We tied them on each other as a symbol of love, honor, respect and protection for one another… and offered these prayers to the Divine.”