New visuals coming from South London artists AKS.

‘Train Of Thought’ is the latest single and visual project from the 2-time Unsigned Music Awards nominee, and was directed by Chas Appeti.

The track itself, co-produced by AKS, Kefas and Self-Taught Beats, is the title track from AKS’ sophomore project that was released last year to rave reviews. After a year of letting the hype set in, AKS is starting to release visuals from the project.

Shot on the London underground, the visuals pay homage to AKS’ hometown of London, while also taking inspiration from the track itself and its theme of AKS being on his own journey of personal growth, which inspired much of the ‘Train Of Thought’ EP.

Sites such as BBC 1Xtra, MTV UK, Earmilk, DJ Booth, HipHopDX and Radar Radio have all been praising the London artist for putting the country on the map in the American hip hop scene, and we’re sure there is more to come from talented artist across the pond.

Get into the visuals below and stay tuned for more from AKS.