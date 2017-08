Ramriddlz speaks about :

– the type of student he was (0:48)

– the realest sh*t he ever wrote (1:19)

– his favorite cartoon character (1:45)

– wanting to record a joint album with YUNG LEAN (2:20)

– DRAKE covering his song “Sweeterman” (2:55)

– the worst thing he put his parents through (3:47)

– the most romantic thing he’s ever done (5:18)

– his ultimate fetish (6:22)

– his message to the youth (7:10)