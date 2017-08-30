The 2-time Pro Bowl cornerback was shockingly let go by the Cleveland Browns.

Despite trade rumors, cornerback Joe Haden was released from the Cleveland Browns. Haden is one of the most promising defensive players in the league as we was expected to have an monster year for the Browns. The former Florida Gator standout was able to accumulate 19 interceptions in his 8 seasons at Cleveland. The Browns took to Twitter to release the news to the NFL and sports world.

Statements from Hue Jackson and Sashi Brown: pic.twitter.com/flTTrC1bE4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2017

Haden is still able to make $4million while being able to receive the opportunity to play for a playoff contending team. Teams like the Jets, Steelers and Cowboys can use his talented services and leadership skills which made him an All-Pro cornerback.