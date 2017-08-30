A Houston police officer drowned in his vehicle while trying to report to duty during Harvey’s devastating flooding.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed Sgt. Steve Perez died Sunday morning on his way to work.

Sgt. Perez left his home in heavy rain at 4:30 a.m. to report to an investigation, even though his wife urged him to stay home because of the dangerous driving conditions.

Perez served on the force for 34 years and was currently assigned to the traffic enforcement division.

On Monday evening, the search area was narrowed to Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8. The dive team was called out, and the Cajun Navy volunteer search and rescue force was called to assist in the effort to locate Sgt. Perez.

The floodwaters became treacherous and it was too dangerous to go out safely at the time. His body was finally recovered at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The sergeant was just shy of his 61st birthday. He leaves behind a wife, and a son and daughter.