[Note: This article isn’t suitable for people under the age of 18]

The grape fruit technique during oral sex was made popular three years ago by a Youtube personality named Remix of Angel. It was again resurfaced in a raunchy scene in the movie Girls Trip by Tiffany Haddish. “So basically what grapefruiting is is an act of love,” Haddish explained to Entertainment Weekly.

You take a grapefruit and you cut it on both sides. You cut a hole in the middle of that and you place that on your man’s member. It’s best to get it if he doesn’t know it’s happening. You want to blindfold him and say, “Baby, I wanna do something freaky with you tonight!” Make it mystical and magical. Make sure the grapefruit is room temperature.

Apparently, the shocked expression on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s face as Haddish explained it in the movie was all an act, because she knew about the technique a decade ago. The actress revealed to Australia’s Sunrise, that her husband Will Smith told her about it a long time ago.

That’s one of my favorite scenes. But you know, that technique’s been around for a while! It’s been around for a minute. Will was the first one to tell me about it years ago — 10 years ago! I was like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something?

Grapefruiting must be one of the major keys to a long marriage.