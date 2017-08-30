JAY-Z partnered with Budweiser to release a poem titled Dream. On ahead of the annual 2-day Made in America festival.

The poem is accompanied by a video that gives viewers a glimpse of where the mogul came from. We see a 1980’s version of his apartment in Marcy Projects: A small black-and-white television and vinyl records in a crate in the living room, his wardrobe consisted of bomber jackets, large framed glasses, and big gold chains.