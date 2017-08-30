It doesn’t even feel like 12 years since Kanye West dropped his sophmore album, Late Registration.

The album went triple platinum and turned a college drop out into a superstar. Late Registration revealed Kanye’s growth as a lyricist and producer. His lyrics explored personal and political themes such as, the blood diamond trade, racism, poverty and more. Late Registration features contributions from the likes of Adam Levine, Lupe Fiasco, Jamie Foxx, Common, Jay-Z, Brandy, and Nas, among others.

Ye took home the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, and received a nod for album of the year. Additionally, it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Late Registration spawned singles like “Touch the Sky”, “Heard ‘Em Say”, and “Gold Digger”, all of which were climbing the charts. “Gold Digger” was Kanye and Jamie Foxx’s second number one single, the first one was 2003’s “Slow Jamz”.

North West recently sat down during an interview and revealed that her favorite song is “Amazing”, right off of Late Registration. Sounds like Norie got good taste. What’s your favorite song from this classic album?