Kevin Hart initiated the #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge, urging many powerful figures to donate to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. Many people quickly began making generous donations including Chris Brown, The Rock, Diddy, Fat Joe, and the list goes on.

In about no time, Hart reached his million dollar goal, and he took to Instagram to thank all the donators for their contributions regardless of the size. Despite receiving criticism from Master P about pressuring people to donate, Kevin Hart did a wonderful thing that is bound to repair a lot of lives.