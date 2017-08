Rich The Kid just dropped his new track “Cookies and Sherbert,” his first release since signing to Interscope earlier this year.

On the track he raps, “Foreign lil model lil eater/I gotta flex for no reason/I been in the Maybach flexing/Back in the bando a minute/Pot too hot need a mitten/I was working in the kitchen (yah)/New wave and we winning.”

Listen to the song below.