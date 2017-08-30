Maroon 5 has a funky new single, and who’s better to add some swagg to it other than modern neo-soul singer SZA.

Adam Levine kicks off the tune with his signature falsetto crooning about his gamble for love. “I bet the house on you/ Am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?”, Levine sings. Then SZA comes through with the auto-tuned ad-libs and echoes Levine’s burning questions. “Are we too grown for changin’?” she sings. “Are we too grown to mess around?”

“What Lovers Do” follows the release of the Maroon 5 and Future collaboration “Cold”. But we can assure you that this new track is hot. Press play above to give it a spin.