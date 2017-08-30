Master P On Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge: “It’s Not Necessary … Let Them Give From Their Heart”

Kevin Hart initiated the #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge, once he found out about the disaster. Many people accepted the challenge like Chris Brown, The Rock, Waka Flocka and Tammy Riviera, Kandi Burruss, and many more. Others pledged to launch their own charity relief drives like Beyonce, who was also challenged by the comedian.

But Master P doesn’t think the challenge was necessary. He feels like people shouldn’t be pressured to donate whopping amounts money. He made a substantial donation but didn’t mention the exact amount. Master P empathizes with the victims of Hurricane Harvey because his hometown is New Orleans, and yesterday marked the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Just like Master P said in the video here, any donation, no matter how large or small, is welcomed and appreciated. Donations also don’t have to include money, it can be food, sanitary items, transportation, clothes, literally anything.

If you want to help but aren’t sure where to start, tax-exempt charities that have indicated they are accepting Harvey-specific donations include:

American Red Cross. To make a financial donation, visit the their website, call 1.800.RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation for those in need.

(Disclaimer: This is not an endorsement for any of the listed organizations. We’re just giving options to those who would like to help towards the relief effort)