Today in Source News Flash:

On Tuesday (August 29), Nicki Minaj shared an Instagram video showing her mouthing off the lyrics to Lil Uzi Vert‘s new song off his debut album Love Is Rage 2. The caption read, “Ummm Uzi better make this a single, send me the beat, and quit playin.”

With Daniel Craig opting to return as James Bond for one more film, rumors have been swirling in regards to who will tackle the next Bond theme song. According to NME, Beyoncé is reportedly in talks to record the movie’s title track.

More and more celebrities join efforts to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Most recently, the Kardashian family stepped up and donated $500,000 to the relief efforts.

The new FW17 campaign from G-Star RAW features the brand’s co-owner Pharrell Williams, alongside a diverse and dynamic collective of creatives, including Adwoa Aboah, Jean Campbell and Lennon Gallagher.

Less than a week after Karl Lagerfeld announced his collaboration with Vans, we get a first look at the designer’s collection for the sneaker company.

Donald Trump made a strong pledge to work with Congress to secure disaster-relief funding for the state and praised his team.

US Open has officially kicked off in New York City.