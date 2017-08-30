After dropping her first mixtape, The Come Up, Nieko Nicole returns to show fans her latest evolution with her new EP I Am the APEX spawning the first single, “Plead The Fifth.”

The 22-year-old artist, who credits her inspiration to Tupac, is coming with a fresh sound that combines the old school with the new. Nieko credits her style to her upbringing and love of the music genre overall.

“Ever since I was young I’ve been fascinated by the creation of music. Not only did I have great singers on my mother’s side of the family, I had a father that made beats and had a love for the creation of music like no other. As a kid, Watching him make beats inspired me to experiment with different music programs like Fl Studio, Studio 1, and finally Garage band. That’s where I recorded my first vocal and fell in love w the power to sing and edit sound.”

Although Nieko has some notches under her belt regarding collaborations and reviews, she states that she occasionally still has to overcome the obstacle of being underestimated.

“When I was first coming up, sometimes even now, when I’d go to shows people would always underestimate me. Until they saw me on stage. I always hated that promoters, and just people, in general, would treat you like you are nobody until you prove otherwise, but men get automatic respect just for being well dressed. I feel women have to go above and beyond to get half the respect that a man would.”

