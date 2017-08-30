Former boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya launched a foul-mouthed attack on both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor via Twitter ahead of their headline fight in Las Vegas, with the American accusing the pair of “disrespecting the sport of boxing”. His Tweet may pose a problem for the Golden Boy Promotions and the upcoming Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez next month to both Dana White of the UFC and the Money Man himself.

Six-weight world champion De La Hoya, who retired in 2009 following an iconic bout with Mayweather, has turned his hand to promoting since hanging up the gloves, but he has been vocal in his displeasure at the fight against UFC star McGregor taking place.

The build-up to the bout has seen plenty of controversy, with accusations of racism and sexism tarnishing the three-stop world tour between Mayweather and McGregor. But that has not stopped the bout being built-up as the biggest sporting event of the year, something which clearly doesn’t sit well with 44-year-old De La Hoya.

That’s why it was no surprise when De La Hoya took to Twitter ahead of the fight to lash out at both Mayweather and McGregor, along with using the opportunity to try and build up excitement for next month’s encounter in Las Vegas.

“F*** YOU #MayweatherVsMcGregor BOTH OF YOU ARE DISRESPECTING THE SPORT OF BOXING #CaneloGGG Sept 16th,” wrote De La Hoya in the now deleted Tweet.

UPDATE: The UFC prez has already responded to De La Hoya and it isn’t pretty: