Solange’s Boston Show On Her “Orion’s Rise” Tour Will Donate All Proceeds To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Solange’s Boston Show On Her “Orion’s Rise” Tour Will Donate All Proceeds To Hurricane Harvey Victims

oday, songwriter, recording artist, and visual art luminary Solange, announced a new date to her “Orion’s Rise” performance series. This includes the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, MA (9/28) and all proceeds from the show will go towards the Hurricane Harvey relief funds.

Fans will be able to purchase presale tickets Thursday, August 31, at 10am through Saint Heron. For additional ticket information visit, http://www.solangemusic.com/.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, Solange made the following comments: “I will be doing a special ‘Orion’s Rise’ show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief. I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night!”

This new show joins the string of theater performance dates Solange announced last week at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Concert Hall in Washington, D.C. (10/1), Radio City Music Hall in NYC (10/2 & 10/3), and The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA (10/20). The five-show series known as “Orion’s Rise” will fuse music with performance art and feature an exciting lists of opening acts curated by Solange. Featured artists include Sun Ra Arkestra, Earl Sweatshirt, Chassol, and Flying Lotus.

For a list of performance dates and additional information, please see below.

PERFORMANCE DATES FOR “ORION’S RISE”

Sept 2

Boston, MA

Orpheum Theatre

Featured Acts: Sun Ra Arkestra

*All proceeds will be going toward Hurricane Harvey relief

Oct 1

Washington, D.C.

Kennedy Center

Featured Acts: Sun Ra Arkestra

Oct 2

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Featured Acts: Sun Ra Arkestra, Earl Sweatshirt, Chassol

Oct 3

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Featured Acts: Sun Ra Arkestra, Earl Sweatshirt, Chassol

*$3 of each ticket will be going towards Hurricane Harvey relief

Oct 20

Berkeley, CA

The Greek Theatre

Featured Acts: Flying Lotus (in 3D), Chassol, Earl Sweatshirt